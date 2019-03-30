Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow and rain for the weekend

DETROIT - Half the weekend will turn out OK at least.

We’ll remain dry tonight until a few scattered showers appear during the evening, mainly south of 8 Mile. Widespread rain arrives around midnight and will be us for awhile. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-30s. This will give us some wet snow mixing with the rain, especially in our North and West Zones.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially in the morning on Saturday. The only appreciable break looks like it will arrive in the early afternoon, before a second widespread push of rain arrives which will last through the evening. Highs will reach the low 40s. That colder air will start converting rain to wet snow in the evening, leaving some minor accumulations, mainly in the North and West Zones.

Click the 4ZONE tab to see how much snow will FALL. Keep in mind when you look at those numbers that some of it won’t stick. But even the snow that does remain will be primarily on the grass and some elevated surfaces.

Total precipitation will could top 1.5 inches of liquid in some locations, leaving standing water by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid 20s, making icy patches probable in the morning. Otherwise we'll finish the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Next week will be mainly dry and pretty close to normal for early April, which starts Monday! Unfortunately our only shot at rain looks like it will show up for Tigers’ Opening Day on Thursday. At least high temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

