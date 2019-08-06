Metro Detroit weather: Tracking storm chances today

It's not quite as blazing hot as Monday thanks to the clouds and showers moving through Metro Detroit this Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and thundershowers will be coming in a couple of waves and not everybody gets in on the action. It's a great bonus lawn watering for some through the afternoon and early evening.

Our Severe Risk Threat is Marginal which is the weakest threat put out by the Storm Prediction Center. And the area of concern has reduced since this morning. Right now, Wayne, Monroe, and Lenawee Counties are in the target area where a storm or two later this afternoon is capable of damaging winds, hail, and lightning.

Wednesday

Cooler air is slowly on its way into SE Lower Michigan and it won't be an obvious change tomorrow. We will keep clouds, even a few showers in the mix through lunch, and then a rapid afternoon change. Skies will become brighter as we warm into the mid 80s.

The humidity will stick around for the next 24 hours, so the comfy air comes tomorrow night, Thursday, and Friday.

Thursday and Friday

We cannot rule out a few morning showers Thursday, but the morning clouds will clear and we will likely stay in the 70s even with afternoon sunshine. Great sleeping weather Wednesday night, Thursday night, and Friday night with dry conditions Thursday afternoon through your weekend.

