Metro Detroit weather: Tracking this weekend's snowfall

DETROIT - Yes, it’s still going to snow in Metro Detroit this weekend.

For the rest of Friday night, we'll be drying out. That will last until late Saturday.

Lows Friday night are headed to the low and mid-30s. Gusty winds will be around in the evening, fading to a steady breeze. That will be enough to keep the frost away.

Any sunshine Saturday will come early and quickly fade. Expect showers by the dinner hour, which will transition to snow overnight. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

The organized, accumulating snow will be in a thin band, which looks much less impressive than it did Thursday. Model data is showing that band in different spots, but it’s there in every solution. A fresh coating on the grass and patio is possible by Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s overnight but reach 50 degrees in most spots by afternoon -- with sunshine, no less. Any accumulation won't last very long.

Rain will return late Monday as we start a slow slog back to normal temperatures next week.

