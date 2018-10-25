Metro Detroit weather: Tracking weekend rain chances

Clear skies and calm air overnight have allowed temperatures to fall relatively close to the dewpoint temperature, so some of you will have to scrape frost off your car windows if the car was parked outside. Take the sunglasses as you head out, as we’ll have bright sunshine for the first part of the day. Then, high, thin cirrus clouds will start moving in, which means that we may see some sun dogs - those bright little patches of rainbow colors left and/or right of the sun. If you manage to get a good shot of a sun dog, post it on Storm Pins so we can show it on the air! By the end of the day, those clouds will have thickened to the point where we won’t see any more sun (or sun dogs). Highs should be around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and perhaps a few degrees above that in the warmest spots. A very light south-southeast wind should develop during the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:36 p.m.

Cloudy skies prevail tonight, although it’ll remain dry. As we cool off tonight, some of that escaping heat will be radiated back down by the clouds, which will keep us milder…temps will only drop into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Cloudy on Friday, and most of the day should be dry. There is the small chance for a sprinkle or brief light shower late in the day and toward Friday evening, but most of us will likely remain dry. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances increase overnight Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers Sunday night could potentially mix with some wet snow flakes later at night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Any early morning drips or wet flakes should end Monday morning, with at least partial sun developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Monday night, with lows near freezing.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday should start dry, and with some sunshine. However, today’s computer models are now speeding up a front that yesterday appeared would hold off until Thursday. That now brings a shower chance into the area late in the day into Halloween evening. We’re still a week out, so this could change, and we’ll keep you posted daily. Temperatures during prime trick or treating time should be in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).



