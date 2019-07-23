Metro Detroit weather: Tuesday night brings last chance of rain this week

DETROIT - Metro Detroit has gotten so much rain in the last several days it’s hard to believe we’ll be looking for drops again before the end of the week.

Tuesday night is our last shot at rain this week. Any potential storms won’t be severe, just garden-variety thunderstorms. Once they fade around sunset, we won’t see rain again until possibly Monday.

Even though some of us got soaked over the weekend, Detroit’s official rainfall total this month is only 2.53 inches, so we would need 0.84 inches between Tuesday night's storms and the chances early next week to finish above normal for the month of July.

Temperatures are returning to normal. In fact, Wednesday’s high will be exactly average at 83 degrees. Without the stifling humidity we had last week, these numbers will be a lot easier to handle. Plus, the drier air will allow us to cool further at night for pleasant sleeping conditions.

Check Tuesday night's low temperatures for your backyard in our 4ZONE Forecast.

If you like to sweat, the weekend will be made to order for you. We’ll be around 90 degrees both days. Humidity will come up some, but only to noticeable or slightly muggy levels. We should get partly cloudy skies both days, with warmer lows in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Storm chances will return early next week, but we won't lose much of the weekend’s heat.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.