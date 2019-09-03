Metro Detroit weather: Two scenarios for severe storms tonight

DETROIT - Two scenarios to consider for some potentially crazy weather here in Metro Detroit on this Tuesday.

The first scenario is the worst case scenario with severe weather later today. This would call for a few scattered showers this afternoon, but enough hazy sunshine to warm us into the low or mid 80s late, late afternoon firing up the storms after 4 or 5pm.

An approaching cold front teaming with that muggy and unstable weather could lead to a handful of storms producing large hail, wind damage from 40-65 mph storm winds, and isolated tornado chances as this defined line moves through.

Again, that would not be for another several hours from now. The Storm Prediction Center has all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

The second scenario looks more favorable here at noon, and that is for less of a threat for severe storms. The clouds and scattered showers moving in will keep the clouds around and keep us from getting too warm and stormy.

We will continue to keep an eagle eye to the skies, radar, and weather components the rest of the afternoon. And, Ben Bailey will be here to guide you through it on Local 4 News First at 4pm and beyond.

Rest of the week

That approaching cold front triggering our shower and storm chances later today, will provide a nice Fall like feel for the rest of the week. We will wake to temps in the upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow, but we only warm up to the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds and lighter but cooler winds NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday looks very similar but even cooler overnight as temps dip down into the 50s in the morning while some of you will flirt with 40s. Thursday afternoon highs will stay in the lower 70s.

Computer model data calls for an isolated, very light shower or two Friday as we stay on the cooler side of normal. That means lows in the 50s and highs in the low to maybe mid 70s and again an isolated shower or two midday.

Most of the weekend ahead looks very nice, staying cooler and mostly dry.



Track the radar

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.