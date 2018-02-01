Metro Detroit weather: TWO winter storms to now monitor

DETROIT - As I write this at 3 p.m., an Arctic cold front bisects southeast Michigan.

Temperatures ranged from low 30s (0.5 degree Celsius) in Detroit to upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius) behind the front in Lansing. And I don’t even want to tell you about the temperatures across the lake in Wisconsin. Accordingly, there is a wide range of wind chills across the area: from 23 degrees (-5 degrees Celsius) in Detroit to only 4 degrees (-16 degrees Celsius) in Lansing. I think you get the picture of what’s coming our way overnight. Aside from a quick band of light snow this afternoon for mainly the northeastern part of our area, skies will at least partially clear overnight, with lows around 6 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius) near Detroit, and even colder in rural areas. A northwest wind at 10-15 mph will generate wind chills of -10 degrees (-23 degrees Celsius) by the time you leave for work and the kids leave for school Friday morning.

We’ll start our Friday (TGIF!) with some sunshine, but then skies will become partly cloudy and, eventually, mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs only near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), but a west to southwest wind at 10-15 mph will make that high temp feel more like 5 degrees (-15 degrees Celsius).

Friday’s sunrise is at 7:46 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 5:49 p.m.

Even if clouds dissipate Friday evening, they’ll roll right back in overnight. Lows around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Weekend storm:

Today’s computer models have now introduced another wrinkle into our weekend storm’s development. Over the past couple of days, I’ve been telling you about that modest upper level disturbance, which would generate our storm, tracking off the Pacific and onto the continent, then moving our way. What I didn’t mention, because it was projected to be far enough away as to not be a factor, was another upper level disturbance tracking across the south.

Well, that southern disturbance appears to be tracking a little farther north now, probably across the Tennessee Valley region, this weekend. Why is this important? Because of a factor that’s well known to us meteorologists: If two upper level disturbances phase together, a stronger surface storm usually results. Conversely, if two waves do not phase, then the surface system is less robust.

It’s now not clear as to if the disturbances will phase or not. Right now, it appears that light snow will develop at some point Saturday afternoon – possibly late – and continue not just through Saturday night, but now through the day on Sunday. Because of the longer duration of this snow event than expected a few days ago, and also because of the potential development of a stronger surface low (that had not been projected until now), it appears that we’ll see more snow than I thought earlier in the week. =Given the enormous complexity of the physics I’ve just described, it is impossible to get specific about snow amounts, but this is now looking more like something in the magnitude of a three-to-five inch snowfall. Don’t take this to the bank yet – this could change. In fact, it probably will change. What does look likely is that we’ll have messy travel for heading to Super Bowl parties. Virtually every TV in the area will be tuned to Local 4 Sunday evening; the only question is if will people stay home or head out to a party. If you do head out, PLEASE don’t drink and drive -- the driving will be tough enough for sober drivers. Highs both days this weekend should reach the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), so at least it won’t be bitterly cold.

Monday/Tuesday:

Monday looks dry, but back to the cold stuff, with highs in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday appears mostly dry…some light snow could potentially develop during the afternoon…with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Next Wednesday’s storm:

What initially was looking like a weak upper level disturbance swinging through next Wednesday is now a lot less certain. One model (the ECMWF) now projects a strong surface low giving us another round of solid accumulating snow. However, three other models (the GFS, GEM and UKMET) all show a much weaker system with light accumulation. Generally, we meteorologists will lean strongly toward a three-model consensus, but it does make one nervous when the one outlier model is the ECMWF…a very good model. I wouldn’t change any plans yet…the Local4Casters and I will keep you updated on Local 4, on our FREE weather app, and here on ClickonDetroit.com. But I just wanted you to be aware that this is something down the road to keep an eye on.

