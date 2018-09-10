Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cool, dry Monday night

DETROIT - Rain will dry up around Metro Detroit as the sun goes down.

Weather shouldn't have much impact on the two big sporting events in Downtown Detroit on Monday night. Expect an unseasonably cool and dry night after pesky areas of drizzle leave early in the evening. Temperatures will head back to the mid-50s for lows with some breaks in the clouds. We might see some patchy fog by daybreak too.

Clouds and fog will move out in the morning, leaving us with bright skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid-70s.

We'll stay dry through the weekend with increasingly warmer temperatures. Humidity will become noticeable Thursday as high temperatures touch 80 degrees and heat index readings return, although they will be just a couple of degrees higher than the temperature.

The forecast for Friday is still fluid. Right now, we’re calling for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. But additional cloud cover might be invading. We’ll keep an eye on that.

The big national weather story is Florence, which, as of noon, is a major Category 4 hurricane. It will likely get even stronger before making landfall in the Carolinas on Thursday night.

All the threats of a hurricane that has made landfall are in play: storm surge, inland flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes. This is shaping up to be a catastrophic event for parts of the Mid-Atlantic, and we’ll continue to monitor it as it draws closer to the shore.

On the flip side, our weekend is looking positively summerlike, with highs in the low to mid-80s and dry conditions. Temperatures will start heading in the other direction next week. Check out those numbers in our 10-day forecast.

