Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cool temperatures expected going into Friday

DETROIT - Thursday night won't be as cool as Wednesday night, but temperatures will be unseasonably cool going into Friday. Lows will range from the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Skies will remain mostly clear with a light breeze.

Sunshine will greet us Friday and the humidity will stay low. Highs will return to near 80 degrees, but clouds will start to invade by late afternoon, getting thicker Friday night. We will remain rain-free until sunrise Saturday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be around in the morning Saturday. After a midday break, a warm front will trigger storms again in the afternoon. That's also when the humidity will spike. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 70s.

The heat will be on, starting Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s. Add in the higher humidity and it will feel like the mid-90s by afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter. The mercury will touch 90 both days and heat index readings will reach the upper 90s. This will kick off another unsettled stretch of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms that not everyone will see.

Those chances will pretty much persist the entire week, but we’ve been there before.

