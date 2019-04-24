Metro Detroit weather: Unsettled pattern on the horizon

What a day! Plenty of sunshine, light wind, and temperatures near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) made for a spectacular afternoon.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies for a while overnight, with clouds then increasing later at night. Lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Thursday

Most of us will have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, with a few showers possible mainly south of 8 Mile.

Those north of I-69, however, will have partly cloudy skies – and maybe even mostly sunny skies! Highs Thursday should reach the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Mostly cloudy (for most of us) Thursday night, with some light showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Friday

After a mostly cloudy start on Friday, skies become at least partly cloudy by afternoon…a nice finish to the end of the work week.

Highs in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday starts off mostly sunny, then clouds increase in the afternoon. The various computer models continue with the same differences regarding the approaching rain that they’ve had all week long: the ECMWF and GEM models barely hold off the rain until early evening, while the GFS model is faster (a typical bias for this model) and brings in the rain during the afternoon.

We should start seeing some convergence in the models Thursday and Friday, so stay tuned. We’ll get as specific as physically possible with the all-important weekend forecast over the next two days but, until then, we are confident that Saturday morning will be dry…that’s your opportunity to do the Saturday outdoor plans.

Highs will cool into the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

As mentioned above, it looks increasingly wet for Date Night (Saturday evening)…so plan for wet if the evening plans with your sweetie involve anything outside.

Sunday starts with rain, but the departing weather system will take the rain with it and, by afternoon, we’ll dry out with some sunshine developing. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

The pattern becomes increasingly unsettled heading into next week. In fact, at this point, it appears that Tuesday is the only day without a rain chance. Oh those April showers…

