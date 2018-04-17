Metro Detroit weather: Up to 2 inches of snow in store before week's end

DETROIT - After Tuesday afternoon's flurries fade, Metro Detroit has one more shot of snow in the forecast for the next 10 days.

Tuesday night will become partly cloudy with lows in the mid- to upper 20s.

Clouds will increase through a mainly dry Wednesday. Slightly milder highs will get to the mid-40s.

Rain will arrive toward the end of the evening commute, but shortly after sunset, the rain will transition into snow. There will be a decent amount of moisture, so expect accumulations of up to 2 inches in most spots. Nearly all of that will be on elevated surfaces with very little, if any, on the roads.

Right now, it looks like the highest snow amounts will be north of Detroit.

Thursday will be dry and cold after a stray early morning flake. Things will then improve going into the weekend.

Temperatures will take a minor dip Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures in the 50s will return, barely, Friday. Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend, but our warmest finish will be 63 degrees, which is exactly normal by that point. It's still a far cry from the 30s and snow, so, I think, many of us will take it.

Most of next week is dry and sun-filled. Spring is slowly returning to our corner of the mitten.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.