Metro Detroit weather: Updating the Christmas travel (and White Christmas) forecast

Abundant sunshine graced our skies today…a nice reprieve from the persistent cloud cover we’ve already had this season.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with just some periodic high, thin cirrus clouds floating by. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius), with a very light south wind.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…perhaps partly cloudy at times depending upon how much of those cirrus clouds we have. It’ll be a milder day, with highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Thursday and Friday

Cloudy on Thursday with some light rain showers possible at times. Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers may mix with some wet snowflakes on Friday, but there won’t be any accumulation due to the above freezing temperatures. The actual high for the day will likely be set at midnight, with cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) for daytime highs.

Rain showers and wet snowflakes gradually grind to a halt Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius)…watch for icy patches early Saturday morning after the temperature drops below freezing.

Saturday and Sunday

Mostly cloudy Saturday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Happy Festivus! Good luck with airing your grievances and your feats of strength. And if you don’t have an aluminum pole, I’m sure the stores will be open late. If you don’t know what Festivus is, then you aren’t old enough to remember the classic Seinfeld episode. Google it!

Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve day and on Christmas Eve itself, with highs still stuck in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Day itself also looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius). At this point, it doesn’t appear that we’ll have a White Christmas (which is officially defined as one inch of snow on the ground at 7:00 a.m. Christmas morning), although there is an interesting-looking weather system heading our way, as you’ll read below.

Christmas Travel

Here is a series of maps to help you plan your Christmas travel:

Friday looks to be the worst day, weather-wise, in the region, with soaking rains between here and the east coast.

Both Saturday and Sunday look quiet around the region and, given that Christmas Eve is Monday, the upcoming weekend will be a HUGE travel period. Couldn’t ask for much better travel weather.

Christmas Eve day also looks mostly dry around these parts…great news if this is your travel day! In fact, even the Sunday / Sunday night weather system advertised yesterday by the computer models doesn’t look like much.

Most of Christmas Day itself should be mostly dry here in southeast Michigan…but this is where things get a little interesting.

Yesterday’s computer model we showed you didn’t put much stock into the weather system approaching from the west, but today’s model depicts a better developed system bringing in some snow.

However, even though this is showing up on the usually reliable ECMWF model, the rest of this afternoon’s model suite does not support this.

Don’t put too much stock into this just yet…let’s see how things play out over the next few days…we’ll keep you posted.



