Metro Detroit weather: Very cold start, snow bands this afternoon

DETROIT - Another unusually chilly day ahead here in Metro Detroit with Tuesday morning lows in the single digits as you head out and enough of a breeze to produce sub-zero wind chills.

Yes, you’ll have to bundle and layer up if you’re spending any time outside at all today. Highs will hit the low 20s later this afternoon and the winds will be stronger and more persistent than yesterday. This will help push snow bands and a few squalls into SE Lower Michigan late morning and into the afternoon.

A few flakes will come and go this morning with the heaviest snow bands in the afternoon with areas along I-69 in our North Zone likely to see more numerous snow showers today.

The winds WSW 10-20 mph will gust 20-30 mph and the snow showers could be intense at times later on which would lay down a coating at least, and reduce visibility.

Wednesday forecast

We will see a few flakes and flurries Wednesday with cold air locked in place one last day. Morning lows in the single digits and teens with afternoon highs in the mid 20s and breezes SW 7-17 mph capable of producing lighter snow showers and flurries.

We should see a little bit of sunshine tomorrow, too, but Thursday looks like the brightest day ahead. Thursday highs should be closer to 30 degrees or a little warmer as the winds become lighter too.

Friday, weekend outlook

Friday may start with some light snow, but that storm will be sliding just south of us and that means any snow should be south of I-94 in our South Zone in the morning hours. Most of us stay dry and partly sunny with highs taking aim at 40 degrees. Saturday will be very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs well into the 40s. Sunday may hit 50 degrees, but it looks wet.

Expect rain showers most of the day Sunday with a sharp turn to cold air late in the day which means snow showers are likely into Sunday evening.

Yes, cooler air slides back in early next week so we’re not done with the cold yet.

