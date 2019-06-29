Metro Detroit weather: Very warm Saturday evening

DETROIT - Happy Saturday, Motown!

Saturday afternoon will be hot and gradually become less humid. There’s a small chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Please remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothes and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

The Tigers play the Washington Nationals. Fortunately, Comerica Park has a lot of air conditioned areas for fans to feel more comfortable.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be warm under fair skies. Make sure your home is well ventilated. Overnight lows will be near 70°F.

Sunday will be hot but less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A great pool day and perfect weather for washing the car and kicking the soccer ball around with the kids

The heat remains on Monday and all next week, and the muggies return. Monday will be partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

More of the same, Tuesday, Wednesday and Independence Day, Thursday. Highs will be near 90°F each day. Indices will be near 95°F or higher, as well. Each day with have scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Some showers, warm. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 72 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, wam. Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sct. showers, warm. Water Temp: 64 deg. F; Wind: WSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. Water Temp: 65 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sct. showers, war. Water Temp: 59 deg. F; Wind: WSW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Water Temp: 59 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-2 ft.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Water Temp: 60 deg. F; Wind: WNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North Forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, warm and muggy. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, showers and storms possible. High in the upper 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Morning fog, then mostly sunny, warm and muggy. High in the low 80s.

Saturday Night: Fair, mild. Low in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

