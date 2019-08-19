Metro Detroit weather: Waiting for the relief, tracking rain chances

DETROIT - It’s another muggy day, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Technically, a very weak cold front is slowly settling southward across the area. While I don’t expect much in the way of rain today, I also cannot rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or early evening.

When it’s hot and humid, and there’s a boundary in the area (it could be a front, a lake breeze, a weak line of low pressure, etc.), then a shower or storm cannot be categorically ruled out. Highs should once again reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel a little warmer than that. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph won’t help much, either.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius), and calm air. If we have enough clearing overnight, areas in particular that received solid downpours on Sunday could see some patchy dense fog develop.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, and it now appears the front that will slowly sink south of the area Monday night will start creeping back to the north Tuesday afternoon and become active – thus bringing us another chance of thunderstorms. Steamy highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday

A strong cold front crosses the area on Wednesday, with a band of showers and thunderstorms likely to accompany the front., although preliminary indications are that they may be scattered…not everybody will necessarily get one. Humid highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Thursday

Partly cloudy on Thursday (perhaps even mostly cloudy for a while during the afternoon if enough cumulus clouds pop up). You’ll really notice the change in air masses, as cooler and drier air keeps highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Spectacular three-day weekend weather!

It’s not a three-day holiday weekend, but you may want to make it one. Today’s long-range computer models suggest high pressure dominating our weather Friday through Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) on Friday, upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

We’ll have comfortable sleeping weather at night, too. In short, it looks absolutely perfect for the hydroplane races on the Detroit River this weekend!

