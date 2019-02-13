Metro Detroit weather: Warm, dry Thursday before precipitation returns

DETROIT - Mother Nature will give us some time to catch our breath, but more precipitation is waiting around the corner.

Expect dry conditions Wednesday night after pesky snow showers come to an end. Even the winds will start relaxing by sunset, and by daybreak they'll be very light. Overnight lows will reach the low 20s, but those will arrive well before sunrise.

Temperatures will inch up to the mid- and upper 20s for Thursday's morning commute. It will finally be a dry day. Highs will reach 40 degrees in most of the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies until early evening. Then we'll see rain in spots through the overnight, eventually ending as an hour or so of light snow just before sunrise.

Friday will start with temperatures in the mid-20s, and we will remain sub-freezing for the entire day. We'll at least get back some sunshine to end the work week.

The weekend looks mostly dry. By late Sunday there will be snow to our south. There's still some question as to whether we get any of that in the afternoon. Highs will reach 30 degrees both days after starting in the mid-teens.

Temperatures will be consistently cold and near normal for the first half of next week, with at least glimpses of sunshine. Our next shot at accumulating snow looks to arrive Wednesday.

