Metro Detroit weather: Warm Friday evening, mild night

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, Motown! It feels like summer again.

It will feel like the dog days of summer again tonight and this weekend. It gradually becomes more humid and remains hot. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm before the weekend is done.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Streets will be dry for families going out to dinner or a show or both. It's great concert weather for the music festival at Detroit's West Riverfront Park. Temperatures will be there 80°F and then in the 70s around sunset.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m. EDT.

Friday night will be fair and mild with overnight lows will be in the 60s. It will be a decent night to sleep with the windows up comfortably.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m. EDT.

Saturday becomes hotter under sunny skies. It also becomes a bit more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s, and it will feel like it’s in the low 90s. Remember to keep pets and children away from unattended vehicles.

Also, stay cool and healthy bydrinking plenty of water, wearing light loosefitting clothes and staying in or near air-conditioned areas.

Sunday will be hot and humid and 90°F, again. A little more instability means a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially after 3 p.m. EDT.

Monday will be very warm and muggy. Partly sunny, again with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.