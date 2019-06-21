Metro Detroit weather: Warm Friday evening under fair skies

DETROIT - Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

Friday evening is just as amazing as Friday afternoon. More sunshine for everyone, Satuday. Clouds arrive, Sunday. Showers are possible, Monday, the day of the Freedom Fireworks.

Friday evening will be warm under fair skies. Families going to River Days for food, fun and music will have no weather worries on the road. Temperatures will be in the 70s before sunset.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Saturday will be spectacular! Skies will be mostly sunny, and it will be warm and wonderful. In addition to River Days, the weather will be perfect for going to the pool, getting the car washed or having garage sales. In addition, checking out the Wright Museum, the Detroit Institute of Arts or the MIchigan Science Center is a great activity, too. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be warm, again. Highs will be near 80 degrees. Remember to wear plenty of sunscreento protect yourself and family members and friends from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Fireworks forecast

Showers and storms arrive, Monday. The greatest chance of wet weather is between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and high wind are possible. People setting up for the Freedom Fireworks in Detroit or Windsor must have a "Plan B" and ready to duck indoors if they see a flash of lightning or hear a clap of thunder.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 68 deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 68 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 69 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 61 deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 61 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 62 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Sunny. Water Temp: 55 deg. F; Wind: E 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Saturday Night: Clear. Water Temp: 55 deg. F; Wind: ESE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 56 deg. F; Wind: SE 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High near 80 deg. F.

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High in the mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Showers develop. High in the mid 70s.

