Metro Detroit weather: Warm Monday night, 'Alberto' on the way

DETROIT - Welcome to Memorial Day in Motown! Remaining hot late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Continue staying hydrated, cool and comfortable. More heat with less humidity Tuesday. Remnants of "Alberto" arrive Wednesday.

Monday evening will have temperatures way above average; in the upper 80s. Anyone outdoors will need to continue drinking water and wearing light and loose-fitting clothes to remain cool and healthy. Even with a few hours of sunshine left, keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Sunset is at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be fair and warm. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Air conditioners will need to continue to operate.

Tuesday will be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s. Drier air blows in on a north-northeasterly wind, so humidity will be more tolerable.

Alberto made landfall this afternoon just west of Panama City, Florida. It continues to churn north and will arrive in Southern Lower Michigan, Wednesday. On that day, skies will be overcast in the Detroit area with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday remains cloudy and wet. Highs near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms leave, Friday. Highs near 80 degrees.

Cooler, sunnier on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

