Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, cooling off at night

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

Feels and looks like summer, Saturday afternoon, with temps in the 80s. It remains warm this evening, gets cooler tonight and bright again Sunday.

Saturday afternoon remains very warm with temps in the middle and upper 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Great for going to the pool. Although humidity remains low and at comfortable levels, remember to keep kids and pets away from empty vehicles and hydrate to stay healthy and cool.

There's a slight chance of a brief showers after 5 p.m. ET, Saturday evening and Saturday night north of the Motor City, mainly in The Thumb and Saginaw Valley. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, then 70s.

Saturday night will be cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Remember to always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. Families can enjoy rain-free conditions at the Buy Michigan Now Festival in Northville, the Belle Isle Art Fair and Thunder Over Michigan at the Yankee Air Museum.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Campers can expect temps in the low and mid 80s in the afternoon.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.