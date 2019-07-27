Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, storms north

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown!

Showers and storms linger north of Detroit. Sunday has a better chance of more widespread showers and storms. Summer-like heat continues with higher humidity.

Saturday evening will be warm with temps in the 80s. Neighborhoods and cities in northern Oakland and northern Macomb Counties to and through The Thumb have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There's a Marginal Risk of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m. EDT.

Saturday night will be fair and warm. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s. Air conditioners will need to keep running to stay comfortable with increased humidity.

Sunday will be hot and humid and 90°F, again. A little more instability means a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially midday and during the afternoon.

Monday will be very warm and muggy. Partly sunny, again with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Tuesday becomes less humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more sunshine. Daytime temps will be near 80 degrees, and it remains comfortable.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 76 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 71 deg. F; Wind: SW 10-15 kts.; Waves: 1-2 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, warm. High in the mid 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of storms, warm. High in the low 80s.

