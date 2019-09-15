Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday with afternoon showers and storms

DETROIT - A Flood Warning is in effect for the Huron River in southern Livingston County until 8 p.m. ET.

It becomes warmer today with a few showers and thunderstorms. It will be mild overnight. Then the rest of the week will be filled with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees or more. A fitting end to the last full week of summer.

Sunday morning will be cool to mild with skies filling up with clouds. Families will have dry conditions going to and from early services and other activities. Tailgaters at the Lions home opener will experience a few raindrops outside Ford Field. Temperatures start in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy but warmer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Detroit Lions play the LA Chargers with kickoff at 1:10 p.m. ET. People must use caution on wet roads and move indoors if there's any lightning.

Sunday evening will have widely scattered storms. It will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mild under fair skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm. Excellent car-wash weather. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and the rest of the school/work week will be perfect for outdoor lunch and recess. Each day will be filled with sunshine. Afternoon temps will be between 80 and 85 degrees each day.

