Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures before this week's rain chances

DETROIT - We're finishing up another gorgeous afternoon in Metro Detroit, and temperatures will get even warmer Wednesday.

Skies will remain mostly clear Tuesday night. It won't be quite as cool as Monday night, with lows on either side of 50.

Clouds will increase during the afternoon Wednesday, but with breezy south winds, temperatures will touch 80 degrees in some spots, with the rest of us in the upper 70s. It's possible a shower could show up in the early evening, but rain becomes more likely around midnight.

The rain will linger into the morning commute, but the drops will become fairly scattered. We'll still hit the mid-70s in the afternoon, but a cold front will change things for Friday. The low 60s will be the best we can do. Plus, we’ll endure another round of rain.

Weekend changes

Saturday still looks wet, but where and how much rain depends on the location of a warm front. Temperatures will also be front dependent. Expect anywhere between the upper 70s in our South Zone and possibly the lower 60s in our North Zone.

Saturday is the day most likely to change in our extended forecast, so stick with us. On the bright side, Mother’s Day looks dry. The Saturday showers might linger as late as sunrise Sunday, but the vast majority of us will be rain-free. Expect highs in the upper 60s.

Warmth isn't something we’ll be concerned about next week. Check out the numbers in the 10-day forecast.

