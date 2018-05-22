Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures stick around for rest of week

DETROIT - The 4 Live Radar has been tracking a few downpours across Southeast Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Expect them to fade pretty quickly as dusk approaches.

Clouds will thin out overnight. Temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s by daybreak.

Wednesday will bring tons of sunshine with warmer temperatures. Highs will end up near 80 degrees in the afternoon, with West Zone locations seeing the warmest temperatures. Check our 4ZONE page for a breakdown.

Sunshine will stick around through the end of the workweek. Then, things will get very summerlike for the traditional start of summer this weekend. Check the 10-day forecast before you make outdoor plans for the holiday stretch.

