Metro Detroit weather: Warm temperatures with chances for rain later this week

Paul Gross takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 7, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The weather will start out quiet this week, then get increasingly active as the week progresses. But there will be some nice weather to enjoy.

Monday night will be clear and quiet, with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Mostly sunny and very pleasant on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius). South-southeast wind at 4 to 8 mph means that those of you generally north of Lakes Erie or St. Clair will be cooler.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:20 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:40 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny Wednesday morning, then clouds start increasing by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius), and it’ll become breezy during the afternoon.

Rain showers develop Wednesday night -- it’ll be a close call with our outdoor evening plans, so stay tuned. Lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Showers should come to an end Thursday morning, followed by at least partial sun developing by mid-afternoon. Breezy highs in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Any sunshine early Friday morning will yield to advancing clouds, and rain showers are possible by afternoon. Cool highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

The weekend and beyond

If you know the Local4Casters, you know that it’s never too early to look ahead to the weekend because, when it comes to weekends, we’re experts. This Saturday’s weather will be directly dependent upon how far north a warm front progresses.

That front edge of more warm air headed our way should advance at least to the I-69 corridor, although there is a lot of uncertainty this far in advance. As long as the front moves north of us, any showers and thunderstorms we get ahead of the front should also move north, with some sun coming out behind the front.

If this scenario plays out, we’ll easily reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 degrees Celsius). If the front remains farther south, then Saturday will be a very different day -- rainy and cooler.

The models do agree with the front sagging back south on Sunday, bringing in another chance of showers, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Next week starts off pleasant, with sunshine Monday through Wednesday, and highs starting off in the low 70s on Monday (22 degrees Celsius) on Monday, then rising into the mid and upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) Tuesday into Wednesday.

