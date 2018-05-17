Metro Detroit weather: Warm Thursday evening, then cooling off

Andrew Humphrey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for May 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. Thursday and Monroe County until midnight Friday.

A flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Still warm for families south of M-59/Hall Road under fair skies late Thursday afternoon. Cooler closer to Lake Huron and in The Thumb. After a cool night, seasonable warm Friday. Showers due Saturday.

The rest of Thursday afternoon remains warm across most of Southeast Michigan, including Motown. Temps will be in the 70s under fair skies. Still cooler closer to The Thumb and Lake Huron because of a northeast wind whipping off Lake Huron.

Sunset is at 8:50 p.m. ET.

After 9 p.m. ET, Venus can be seen to the right of the new crescent moon in the northwest sky.

Thursday night will be cooler. Overnight lows in the low 50s in Detroit and in the low to upper 40s in the rest of the region. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Temps will be in the upper 60s; near the average high of 70 degrees.

Showers move in late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Saturday, itself, will be overcast with highs near 70 degrees. Showers will be scattered, especially in the morning and midday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Bring and umbrella to the National Kidney Foundation's walk at the Detroit Zoo, just in case of any raindrops. Afternoon temps closer to 75 degrees.

Monday has better chance of showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday become brighter, again. Mostly sunny and summer-like. Highs in the upper 70s.

