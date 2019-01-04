Metro Detroit weather: Warm up coming this weekend

DETROIT - Good Friday morning! We are in for a beautiful January day here in Metro Detroit, starting with mild morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

We may be able to shed layers today as sunshine will warm some of SE Lower Michigan to near 50 degrees while most of you will see afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The winds will be lighter today SW 5-13 mph pumping in warm air today and through the weekend.

Saturday

Saturday temps will be lower due to a few more clouds and a slightly stronger breeze. We will see morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs tomorrow in the upper 30s to low 40s. With enough midday sunshine, we may see more mid 40s but those clouds coming and going will likely keep our numbers down with still very pleasant and dry weather.

Sunday

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds as highs again stay in the low 40s. High clouds will start to thicken in the afternoon and evening ahead of a weather maker coming in here Monday.

Next week

This may come in as a wintry mix Monday morning, but most model data this morning hints at mostly plain rain through the day Monday.

We could see some light snow showers Tuesday as cooler and breezy conditions blow into Metro Detroit. We will likely see more 40s Monday, but numbers fall through the week next week with light snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Cold and windy winter weather returns by the middle of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

