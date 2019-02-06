Metro Detroit weather: Warm-up on the way, snow chances this weekend

DETROIT - It's much safer to start heading out and about on this Wednesday afternoon around Metro Detroit.

Many of our suburbs are still sitting at 32°F and may stay there for a little while, but the wet weather is exiting to the east.

Your neighborhood streets and areas north of I-696 will stay slushy this afternoon but gradual melting and improvements from the nasty ice storm this morning.

Cloudy skies and light winds with cool mid 30s for the rest of the day.

Thursday

More wet weather moves in toward sunrise Thursday and some of this again could be freezing rain and sleet for parts of our West and North Zones. We expect mainly rain showers coming and going all day as highs hit the mid 40s. Could we hit 50°F? Maybe, but it would be in the evening tomorrow.

Friday

A sharp drop in temps comes in Friday morning with winds that will be tough to deal with for a couple of days. Temps in the 20s Friday will feel like single digits as winds WSW 15-30 mph start cranking. That means some lake effect snow showers near Lake Huron and into our West and North Zones from Lake Michigan.

The Local4Casters App is again your best friend for wind chills and where those snow bands or squalls will be as you are out and about Friday.

Weekend

Saturday is brighter and breezy with temps hanging in the 20s. Sunday snow chances are stalled to the late afternoon or evening when we will likely see light accumulation of a couple of inches.

