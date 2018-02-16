Metro Detroit weather: Warm, very wet forecast ahead

DETROIT - Mother Nature will soon hit the pause button on our big melt-off.

A cold front will eventually sweep away our dense fog Thursday night, but it will also send temperatures below freezing. Lows will be in the mid-20s, with a bit of a northwest wind. Those lows will happen after the morning commute.

Between Thursday's rain and the melted snow, there will be lots of icy patches when that water freezes.

Clouds will thin throughout Friday, but temperatures will stay below freezing for almost the entire day. Highs will briefly touch 32 degrees in our Metro Zone. Most other spots won't quite get there.

We'll start an upward trend in temperatures this weekend, which will be mainly dry and sun-filled. The only exception will be a chance of snow showers late Saturday night. That won’t lead to any accumulation, and many of us might not see any flakes.

Next week looks wet - very wet. Temperatures will be close to 50 degrees Monday and in the mid-50s by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will accompany those mild temperatures on both days.

From Thursday through Tuesday, some areas may see up to 2 inches of rainfall. Add the melting snow and a still-frozen ground to that mix, and flooding might be possible.

