Metro Detroit weather: Warm with Sunday evening showers

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and storms drifting south. It remains warm with temps near 80 degrees; or in the 70s where it's raining.

Families must be careful. Drive safely on any wet roads, and go indoors immediately when there's any lightning.

Sunset is at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be sunny and very warm. Kids going back to camp and workers going back to the office can expect afternoon temps in the upper 80s.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

Sunshine returns Thursday, and it remains warm. The Detroit Lions host their first 2019 pre-season football game against the New England Patriots. Daytime temps will be in the low 80s outside Ford Field.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

