Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures arrive this weekend

DETROIT - Temperatures will continue to stay below normal for mid-January. We would typically enjoy highs in the low 30s, but not on Wednesday.

Overnight, we'll be partly cloudy and breezy. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens, with wind chills near zero.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us on Thursday, too. Highs will inch up to 30 degrees.

On Friday, we'll get above freezing, and temperatures in the 40s will arrive for the weekend. Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a chance of a late rain shower.

Monday will still be mild, and we’ll add a chance of a thunder rumble -- not a meteor -- to the forecast.

Temperatures will return to reality on Tuesday, and precipitation will return, in the form of snow.

