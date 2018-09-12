Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures, humidity to return

Ben Bailey takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast on Sept. 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Metro Detroit will encounter a few bumps in the road over the next couple days.

Comfortable conditions will continue Wednesday night, with partly cloudy skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday will look and feel a bit different. We'll see less sunshine, warmer temperatures and the return of the humidity. Highs will finish in the mid-70s to 80 degrees. We might even get a few brief sprinkles in the afternoon and evening, but no major precipitation.

On Friday, expect more clouds than sun with warmer highs in the low 80s.

Hurricane Florence will likely be raking the Carolina coast as a major hurricane and prolific rainmaker about this time Friday. We'll continue to monitor its progress.

Our last full weekend of summer will feel every bit like it. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with noticeable humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Measurable rain will continue to elude us. Check out the next chance in our 10-day forecast.

