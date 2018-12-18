Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures, shower chances coming this week

DETROIT - We've gone through the coldest stretch of the week. Temperatures will be warming toward the start of winter Friday.

Expect mostly clear skies Tuesday night. Temperatures won't be as chilly in many locations. Lows will fall to the mid-20s with a light breeze.

Sunshine will return Wednesday with some high midday clouds. High temperatures will warm to the mid-40s -- a full 10 degrees above normal.

Showers will arrive Thursday afternoon and will be scattered through the overnight into Friday. Temperatures won’t move much in that stretch, from afternoon highs in the low 40s on Thursday to Friday morning lows in the mid-30s to the possibility of a few extra degrees by Friday afternoon.

There will be some wet snowflakes mixed in at times, but most of the precipitation will be rain. No accumulation is expected. Winter begins at 5:23 p.m. Friday.

While our precipitation will be light and widely scattered, if you’re traveling east Friday it will have a much bigger impact on the eastern United States.

The weekend looks seasonably cool and dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s.

Our white Christmas chances took a hit with some of the latest computer model data. Dry conditions will last past Dec. 25, even though a system will be lurking around the region on Christmas night.

