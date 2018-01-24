Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures, sunshine finish off week

DETROIT - Another burst of mild air is just ahead for Metro Detroit, but we’ve got to get through another seasonably cold night.

Temperatures are heading to the teens and low 20s by daybreak. Winds will be calm, so it will feel like the actual air temperature. Skies will be cloudy for much of the night.

Clouds will break before the sun comes up Thursday, giving us a good dose of sunshine, mixed with clouds, for the majority of the day. Highs will be an improvement, above freezing and into the mid-30s.

We'll leap into the 40s Friday. This is probably the pick day of the forecast. Not only will temperatures be 15 degrees above normal, but we’ll keep the partial sunshine around from Thursday.

On Saturday, highs will be in similar territory, but expect a few rain showers in the early morning. Most of this should be gone by 9 a.m., so most of the weekend will be dry.

A cold front that will slide through after Saturday’s rain will drop Sunday highs into the mid-30s.

More ups and downs await us next week.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.