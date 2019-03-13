Metro Detroit weather: Warmer today, tracking severe storm threat Thursday

DETROIT - Rain showers moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario should end around 2-3pm.

We'll see a break after lunch with one smaller round still to move through Metro Detroit on this 3-13 Detroit Day! Temperatures will be flirting with 50°F later today as we temporarily dry out.

Temps stay in the 40s overnight with lighter winds most of today SSE 5-12 mph.

Thursday

Trouble comes tomorrow afternoon or evening. We have a round of rain and thunderstorms moving in with a warm front around 6am. Those storms may be on the strong side with gusty winds, but it's later in the day that looks more concerning.

Highs will soar into the 60s or warmer with some cloud breaks and gusty winds S 10-25 mph gusting 20-30 mph all day long tomorrow.

A cold front approaches late in the day and we are under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather in Metro Detroit after 4pm tomorrow, so eyes to the skies!!!!!

Friday and weekend

Cooler air spills in Friday but we should stay in the 40s. A spotty rain or snow shower is possible as the winds keep cranking bringing bits of moisture, but not much is expected.

The weekend looks cooler with 20s and upper 30s and a slight chance for a snow shower Sunday morning for some while most of the light snow locks up in SW Lower Michigan.

