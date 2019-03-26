Metro Detroit weather: Warming temperatures today, rain later this week

DETROIT - Get ready for a fantastic, sunshiny day!

Monday’s sunshine sure looked great, but the 10 to 15 mph breeze made it feel a little brisk out there.

Today we lose most of the wind, so it’s going to feel much more pleasant -- a great day ahead with highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). The wind will blow at only 4 to 7 mph from the north.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:27 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:51 p.m.

Clear skies this evening will become partly cloudy for a while in the middle of the night as a weak upper level disturbance passes by, then become clear again later at night. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Wednesday weather forecast

Mostly sunny again on Wednesday, only this time it’ll be warmer with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius)!

Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday, Friday forecast

Mostly cloudy with some light showers on Thursday, and highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Shower chances continue Thursday night as a cold front crosses the area, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

As long as the Thursday night showers end before dawn, we’ll probably be dry into the early to mid-afternoon hours on Friday. Rain then moves in later in the day and continues into Friday night. Highs Friday in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), and lows Friday night in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Rain and possibly even some thunderstorms (best chance for those are the farther south and east you are in our area) are likely all day on Saturday -- at this point it appears to be a terrible day for outdoor activities. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Rain ends Saturday night, with lows dropping into the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) as cooler air streams in behind a cold front.

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs only around 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), with a bit of a breeze, too.

