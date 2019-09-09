Metro Detroit weather: Warming with shower chances this week

DETROIT - Enjoy one last day of fall temps today with Monday morning temps in the upper 40s to mid and upper 50s closer to Downtown Detroit and a few light showers are possible early on.

Most of the rain wraps up by 7a.m. and we are in for a nice looking sunrise and day ahead with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The winds ENE 5-12 mph keep areas southwest of the big lakes on the east side just a little bit cooler.

Tuesday forecast

An impressive warm front blows in here tomorrow and Wednesday highs may be 15° warmer than what we feel out there today. Summer comes back for a short while as morning lows near 60 degrees will warm into the low and even middle 80s Tuesday afternoon around Metro Detroit.

Wednesday forecast

The humidity will have the heat index near 90°F Tuesday and Wednesday, and we can never trust a warm front. One model brings in a few showers tomorrow, but we expect most of the day to be dry other than an isolated shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s and winds SW 10-20 mph gusting tomorrow afternoon. Drink plenty of water!

The shower and storm chances increase Wednesday through Friday this week and it looks like most of the rain and thunderstorms will get started Wednesday afternoon with the peak heat of the day as highs hit the mid 80s feeling even warmer.

Expect shower chances coming and going toward the end of this work and school week, keeping highs in the low 80s at least.

Thursday, Friday forecast

Some of the heaviest rain ahead according to early morning model data looks to be late Thursday through the first half of Friday before we start to dry out and cool down. The weekend ahead looks mainly dry with temps more seasonal in the mid 70s.

