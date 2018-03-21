Metro Detroit weather: Warmup comes with chance of rain next week

DETROIT - Clouds have been prevalent Wednesday and will take a while to exit, but for the remainder of the week, expect bright skies.

On Wednesday night, we'll get limited clearing. Lows will be in the low 20s with diminishing wind.

On Thursday, partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will finish below normal, in the mid-40s.

We won't be much warmer until next week. Monday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs touching 50 degrees. Temperatures will continue to inch up through midweek, but rain chances move in alongside that warmth.

Tuesday night through Wednesday is our most likely shot at rain. Highs both days will reach the mid-50s.

There’s still a big question regarding rain chances on Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers, which is Thursday. At least a couple of models suggest we might get wet, but don’t bank on that just yet. We’ll keep tabs on this important regional holiday, which is still more than a week away.

