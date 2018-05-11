Metro Detroit weather: Waves of rain today -- here's when, plus weekend forecast

DETROIT - A dry start to your Friday with clouds moving in ahead of rain chances today.

Morning lows are cool in the 40s for most but some upper 30s in our North Zone and not much of a warm up today. In fact, we will hang in the upper 40s and low 50s most of today with lighter winds ENE 5-12 mph and rain moving in.

The first wave of rain will hit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with scattered rain and thundershowers, and another heavier band of rain moves in by 7 or 8 p.m. Now we have to watch a stationary front anchored near the Ohio border for the weekend.

Saturday forecast

You can expect rain and thunder chances Saturday during the morning and afternoon with a chance for a few stronger or even severe storms down in our South Zone during the day. We cannot rule out a storm or two in Metro Detroit with gusty winds and hail so eyes to the skies tomorrow.

With the placement of a stationary front south of Detroit, it will not be an all day wash out, with better weather the farther north or away from that frontal boundary. Expect temps in the 50s most of the day with a few areas hitting the low 60s and winds NE 5-12 mph.

Mother's Day forecast

We very well may start with rain as we celebrate our Mothers on Sunday. It all depends on where that stationary front remains parked. Morning rain is a safe bet especially south, and partly sunny mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. Monday looks great with sun and 70s to near 80 degrees. But then showers and storms return Tuesday through Thursday next week.

