Metro Detroit weather: We could see 50s this week before snow returns

DETROIT - Patchy fog and icy spots are the main concerns as you head out early on a Tuesday around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are mainly in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens and the refreezing of yesterday’s melt makes for black ice and slick areas like bridges, overpasses, ramps, and side streets.

Patchy fog or freezing fog may make areas on the slick side too, so slow down if you’re driving through it this morning. Afternoon skies are only partly sunny with highs in the low and mid 30s. The winds are fairly light SSW 5-10 mph.

Get ready to start warming things up starting midweek. We will see a lot of clouds and spotty rain and freezing rain possible through the mid to late morning, so be careful. Highs will warm into the low or even mid 40s with a few spotty, light rain showers possible Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a better chance for rain showers on Thursday as highs hit the upper 40s to low 50s. The rain will be on the lighter side coming and going through the day, so we won’t be able to enjoy a bright and warm Thursday. Instead, dull and gray with a spotty rain shower before cold air returns to end the week.

Friday is the change back to cold and snow. Temps will start in the 30s but fall into the 20s with snow showers that could stack up and linger into early Saturday. Single digits to teens for most of the weekend ahead so get ready for a frigid weekend. Track temperatures and our next snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.