Metro Detroit weather: We could see low 80s today

We are back into the great sleeping weather and comfortable morning conditions around Metro Detroit as we are waking up to temperatures in 50s, as a few suburbs flirt with the 40s early on. Some patchy morning fog with the cooling temps and then brilliant, bright sunshine mixed with a little bit of afternoon cloud cover as highs hit the upper 70s to low 80s. The winds are light ESE 5-10 mph, and the humidity is lower today and tomorrow as sky conditions favor SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Thursday will be very comfy once again with morning lows in the 50s and highs taking aim at 80°F or warmer for the next few days. We'll see another beautiful balance of sun and clouds tomorrow, and a few more clouds on Friday. The humidity starts to increase Friday and Friday night and models show an isolated shower or two late Friday, especially in our North Zone. We won't worry too much about it right now as it looks like most of us will be dry for those High School Homecoming Football Games.

We are still watching our next significant weather maker moving in this weekend. We should be good to go most of your Saturday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, a bit muggy, and highs in the lower 80s. Get ready for a soaker of a Sunday as showers and storms roll in during the morning and should be at least on and off (a little more on than off) during the day and that will keep highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger into Monday which is the first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox or start of Fall occurs at 3:50 AM Monday! Conditions do cool down next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

