Metro Detroit weather: Week begins with thunderstorm chances

DETROIT - A healthy swath of moisture is rolling in Monday night, but stronger storms will be on the horizon for Tuesday.

Showers will intensify throughout the night. Parts of the area will pick up an inch of rain. East-side locations will end up with higher totals. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s during the evening and stay there through sunrise.

Tuesday will be generally dry during the daylight hours, with just a stray shower. But despite plenty of cloud cover, temperatures -- and humidity -- will rise to the mid-70s. We’re banking on very little sunshine during the day, but if that changes, storms could start earlier.

Thunderstorms will become more numerous in the evening and overnight. Right now, we're under a slight risk for severe weather during that period. Damaging winds and hail will be the most likely threats.

There is still some uncertainty about whether those threat will materialize, with timing being the chief factor working against storm strength. Most of the storms will show up after dark.

A cold front will end storm chances around sunrise Wednesday.

The remainder of the work week will be dry, and temperatures will be slightly below normal for the last week of September. Rain will return for part of the weekend in our 10-day forecast.

