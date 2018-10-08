Metro Detroit weather: Week of big changes ahead

DETROIT - If you don’t like change, then this won’t be your week. After three summer-like days, a significant jet stream pattern change will crash us very rudely into some truly fall-like temperatures that look to be a long-term trend.

Tonight, however, will be mild, with partly cloudy skies and lows only in the mid to upper 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) with a very light south wind.

Warm and humid again on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and, while most of us won’t see one, those of us who do could get a quick torrential downpour. South wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:39 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 7:01 p.m.

Partly cloudy and mild again Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday starts mostly sunny, then clouds start increasing by mid-afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon, but some computer models hold that off until evening. Highs should reach around 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) as long as we keep the sunshine into the early to mid afternoon.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area Wednesday night as a potent cold front (the front edge of the sharply colder air mass) approaches.

The front itself should cross the area late at night and, as long as this timing holds, the rain will end prior to the Thursday morning rush hour. Temperatures when we wake up Thursday morning will be highly dependent upon the front’s exact location but, at this point, it appears that we’ll drop into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler on Thursday, with temperatures only rising slightly into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island near Detroit, and with upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) possible in rural areas.

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, and very cold with lows in the upper 30s in the Heat Island, and mid 30s (1 degree Celsius) in rural areas, where a few patches of frost are possible.

The Weekend

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

We should remain dry Saturday evening for our date night plans, but rain likely moves in shortly after midnight. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Sunday, with highs in the mid 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Hurricane Michael

The disturbance we told you about last week did indeed develop into a tropical system, and is now Hurricane Michael, moving north near the west coast of Cuba. This storm is projected to hit the Florida Panhandle midweek as a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained winds.

After that, it appears that this storm will then track right over areas in the Carolinas inundated by Hurricane Florence. The one saving grace about this storm is that it appears it will keep on moving and won’t stall…as Florence did this year, and Hurricane Matthew did last year.

Hurricane Sergio

Hurricane Sergio will continue weakening as it tracks northeast, and will hit the Baja Peninsula as a tropical storm at the end of the week. The biggest impact from this storm will be rain over the mountainous terrain of Mexico, as well as into parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Middle East Tropical Cyclone

As we also told you about last week, a tropical cyclone formed this past weekend in the Arabian Sea, and it’s name is Sagar. This storm is going to take a most unusual path and affect areas that almost never see a tropical cyclone.

We’ve been in touch with colleagues halfway around the world, and they say that this will be one of, if not the first, tropical cyclones to track west directly across the Gulf of Aden and affect places like Djibouti and Somalia with torrential, flooding rains.

There will almost certainly be lives and livestock lost from this storm, if current computer model projections are correct in the path it will take.

