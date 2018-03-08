Metro Detroit weather: Week of snow gives way to dry streak

DETROIT - It’s almost over.

Accumulating snow will be wrapping up Thursday evening. Even the flurries should be gone by midnight. Conditions will be dry and seasonably cold for the remainder of the night. Lows will be in the mid-20s by daybreak.

As of 5 p.m., Detroit Metro Airport picked up only a trace of snow. That keeps our seasonal snowfall total at 58.5 inches, which is tied for the 20th snowiest season in Detroit. We might continue to climb that list before spring’s warmth wins out, but it won’t be in the next 10 days. We’ve got an extended dry streak that lasts well into next week.

Sunshine will peek around clouds Friday. Highs will be a bit below normal, in the mid-30s.

Our weekend will be only slightly warmer. Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 30s, and the temperature should reach 40 degrees in spots Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for those two days, as well.

Temperatures will stay below normal and the snow will stay away through the first half of next week. See our next shot at precipitation in our 10-day forecast.

