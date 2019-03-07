Metro Detroit weather: Weekend brings spike in temperatures, plenty of rain

DETROIT - The coldest part of March is behind us, hopefully for good. After spending so much time below normal, we'll make up for that in the next 10 days.

On Thursday night, expect calm and cold conditions with lows in the mid-teens.

We'll see some sunshine weaving around the clouds Friday. Temperatures will surge above freezing to the mid-30s.

While temperatures will spike over the weekend, it will come with quite a bit of rain and wind. Saturday might be the better of the two days, even though temperatures will just touch 40 degrees. Rain won't arrive until dinnertime, but once it’s here, it will be fairly steady through the evening and overnight.

Sunday will get us to the mid-40s and the rain should be gone before sunrise. The winds will be howling, with gusts that might reach 50 mph during the afternoon.

Winds will calm down to just breezy by Monday, but there are plenty of warmer temperatures left for next week. Pay close attention to Thursday in the 10-day forecast.

