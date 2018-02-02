Metro Detroit weather: Weekend clipper system could bring up to 5 inches of snow

DETROIT - Bundle up on this Groundhog Day! Wind chills are -5° to -10° as you step out with air temps mostly in the single digits and a cool breeze expected most of the day.

Clear skies to start with waves of clouds and flurries coming at us from Lake Michigan.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory along the shoreline counties of Lake Michigan to our west for several inches of new snow and dangerous travel if you are heading to Grand Rapids or Chicago today.

We will see highs stop near 20 degrees but wind chills likely won’t get out of the single digits all day with winds WNW 10-20 mph.

Snow returns Saturday night

Saturday morning snow showers are possible, but not the main act of snow for the day. Morning snow showers will not stack up to much and most of the daytime tomorrow is dry around Metro Detroit as highs hit 30 degrees. It’s still breezy, so it feels cold all day tomorrow with better snow chances into the evening hours tomorrow.

That snow will be steady tomorrow night through Super Bowl Sunday morning.

It looks like this Alberta Clipper, like the last few, has the potential of 2-5” on the ground by Sunday morning. We may see a few areas getting slightly more snow, so stay tuned as we get more and more model data for this evolving system.

Snow should shut off by noon on Sunday or sooner and we will likely see some sun with temps near 30 degrees in the early afternoon falling into the late afternoon as a cool front passes through. That sets us up for a cold week next week mainly in the teens and 20s.

We’ll keep an eye on another big storm that the models keep just south of us Tuesday and Wednesday ahead. Track temperatures and our next rain and snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

