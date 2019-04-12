Metro Detroit weather: Weekend forecast includes sunshine, rain

DETROIT - Rain's gone but the wind is back. Gusts have already topped 40 mph in spots and could be even higher before the sun goes down.

Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night. Temperatures fall to a low near 40. Winds will relax overnight to just "noticeable."

Saturday is definitely the pick of the litter going forward. Expect plenty of breezy sunshine the entire day. Highs will touch 60 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be nothing like that. Rain arrives before sunrise and sticks around all day. Temperatures will be colder for everyone, but cold enough in the North Zone to make that precipitation snow. There we could see another round of grassy accumulation. Total LIQUID accumulation will be more than an inch, so Sunday will definitely be a soaker.

Precipitation lingers into Monday morning's commute as rain and some snow before leaving us partly cloudy in the afternoon.

