Metro Detroit weather: Weekend heat still on the way

DETROIT - As expected, today turned out to be a splendid summer day, with abundant sunshine, average summer temperatures, and comfortable humidity levels. The evening looks wonderful as well, with only a small thunderstorm chance well north of I-69.

Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies early on, with partly cloudy skies later at night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius). South wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Partly cloudy on Friday (TGIF!), with just a scattered afternoon thunderstorm chance, especially across the eastern part of our area. Highs once again in the low to mid 80s (28 to 30 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s sunrise is at 6:28 a.m., and Friday’s sunset is at 8:50 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Weekend heat

Mostly sunny, hot, and becoming more humid on Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear to partly cloudy on Sunday, hotter and more humid, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make it feel like low to mid 90s (33 to 34 degrees Celsius). An upper level disturbance passing just south of the state line could bring an isolated thunderstorm chance to the area late Sunday but, right now, we’re keeping the day dry.

Next rain

Although the timing can’t be pinpointed yet, we have a shower and thunderstorm chance Monday into Tuesday. Right now, it appears that the better chance is on Tuesday, but we have a shot both days.

