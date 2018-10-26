Metro Detroit weather: Weekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?

Thursday's advancing high and mid-level clouds moved in right on schedule, and held through the night. These clouds are too high, and the atmosphere below is too dry, for any precipitation to develop. However, we'll gradually moisten up those lower levels through the day, which will introduce the chance for some showers later on.

However, since the cloud level is still high enough, we should see a bit of "fuzzy" sun this morning. The clouds will then begin thickening and lowering during the afternoon and, by late afternoon, some light showers are possible mainly south of I-94. Things should stay that way until mid-evening, and then shower chances gradually ramp up farther north. By Saturday morning, most of us should be in the rain. Wind today will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph…as the old saying goes, "an east wind is an ill wind," and this usually rings true as it typically indicates low pressure approaching from the south. In this case, it'll be a big low (ex-Hurricane Willa) heading up the east coast.

Highs today will be in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), with temperatures only dropping into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) by late tonight…you can thank the clouds for that, as clouds act like a blanket and keep things warmer at night.

Today's sunrise is at 7:59 a.m., and today's sunset is at 6:35 p.m.

Rain is likely on Saturday, and it'll be a pretty tough day for outdoor plans, since highs will only be in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers gradually diminish late Saturday night, with lows near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

There's a chance that we could have a few dry hours Sunday morning, but it appears that rain will develop once again for the afternoon as a potent upper level disturbance swings down from the northwest. Highs once again in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). Remember that our average high right now is in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius), so we continue the pattern of well below average temperatures.

Rain tapers off by late Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Monday, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but showers are now possible by the end of the day. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Halloween Outlook

Wednesday, the computer models were holding off a front until Thursday, and keeping Halloween evening dry. Then on Thursday, the models speeded up that front by twelve hours, so we had to introduce showers into the Wednesday evening forecast. Today's models are speeding up that front even further. If this trend holds true, then we could have showers for part of the day Wednesday, with the rain possibly ending for Wednesday evening. What looked like a really bad situation yesterday for the trick or treaters now has a ray of hope. Keep your fingers crossed! Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius), with temperatures in the evening dropping into the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Rain looks to return Thursday and Friday with, possibly, a dry weekend to follow.

Reminder

The weekend of November 3rd and 4th is the weekend of the time change…when Daylight Saving Time ends. That Saturday night before you go to bed you'll set your clocks BACK one hour, and get an extra hour of sleep!

