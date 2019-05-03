Metro Detroit weather: Weekend starts mostly dry, cloudy, cool

DETROIT - The rain will leave Metro Detroit alone for a while, with one exception. Now we need to work on the clouds and temperatures.

On Friday night, we'll stay mainly cloudy with near-normal lows around 43 degrees. A brief sprinkle is possible overnight, but it won't amount to much.

Don't expect much sunshine Saturday. Highs will barely get to 60 degrees. Winds will be light but still out of the north. During the nighttime hours, we'll be watching for widespread dense fog that will linger into Sunday morning.

Sunday is the day we've all waited for. Mostly sunny skies will be with us all day. Highs hit 70 degrees.

Mild air will stick around early next week, but rain will return by late Monday. Beyond that, we have multiple chances of rain next week -- stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

The difference between what happened this week and what’s coming next week is the amount of water. Even though we’re expecting rain each day Monday through Thursday, total rainfall will add up to an inch or less for the entire week.

We will start watching strong northeast winds for renewed lakeshore flooding by the middle of next week.

Until then, enjoy this much-needed dry weekend.

